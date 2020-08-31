99°F
Nation and World

Utah State to test 300 students during pandemic

The Associated Press
August 30, 2020 - 6:42 pm
 

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University plans to test nearly 300 students for COVID-19 after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus, school officials said Sunday.

The 287 students who will be tested Sunday and Monday live in the Rich, Jones, Morgan and Davis dorms on the campus in Logan. There have been no reported positive tests for COVID-19 in those residence halls so far.

Students in those dorms must quarantine until the test results are available, which could take up to four days. They are also asked to fill out a form to ensure they receive academic support, food deliveries and other resources.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday for about 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Utah State is one of a small handful of schools using wastewater sampling to help safeguard against a COVID-19 outbreak, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Officials with the University of Arizona said Thursday the school used wastewater testing to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. A test of just over 300 people in one dorm with elevated levels of coronavirus in the wastewater turned up two cases, said university President Robert Robbins. Neither student had symptoms. They were isolated.

THE LATEST
A caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drive in downtown Portland, Ore., Saturday, A ...
Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland, 1 killed
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii visitor arrivals plummet in July amid pandemic
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitor arrivals to the islands in July fell by almost 98% when compared to the same month last year.

Arizona State University (courtesy)
452 Arizona State students test positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

According to Arizona State University President Michael Crow, there are 452 confirmed positive cases and more than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix.

This 2018 photo shows fossil footprints on the face of a rock that fell near a popular hiking t ...
Grand Canyon rock fall unveils ancient animal footprints
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

UNLV geology professor Steve Rowland estimates the footprints are 313 million years old, among the earliest found at the Grand Canyon.

Artist Marcia Ritz, 77, leaves after looking through the rubble of her manufactured home at the ...
Thousands allowed home after wildfires tear through California
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

 
Nevada man’s COVID-19 reinfection said to be first confirmed case in US
By Michael Scott Davidson and Katelyn Newberg / RJ

A 25-year-old Washoe County man is the nation’s first COVID-19 patient proven to have been reinfected by the new coronavirus, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno.

 
Thousands expected at March on Washington commemoration of ‘63 speech
By Aaron Morrison and Kat Stafford The Associated Press

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the gr ...
Hurricane Laura topples Confederate statue after parish votes to keep it
By Melinda Deslatte The Associated Press

Just days ago, officials in Louisiana’s Calcasieu Parish voted not to move a Confederate statue from its prominent place in front of the courthouse. Then Hurricane Laura came along and toppled it.

