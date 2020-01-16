44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Utah stops distribution of condoms with cheeky slogans

The Associated Press
January 15, 2020 - 8:15 pm
 
Updated January 15, 2020 - 8:18 pm

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert ordered state health officials Wednesday to stop distributing condoms with cheeky plays on state pride that were branded as part of an HIV awareness campaign.

The governor’s office released a statement Wednesday evening saying he understands the importance of educating residents about HIV prevention, but he does not approve of using sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The prophylactics are labeled with phrases like “The Greatest Sex on Earth,” a spin on the famous license-plate ski slogan “The Greatest Snow on Earth.”

About 100,000 of the condoms were to be handed out for free through the Utah AIDS Foundation, local health departments and University of Utah clinics. Community activists also planned to place them at bars, social clubs and motels. The campaign was created with federal funds.

“We’re really trying to have fun with it, get people talking,” Erin Fratto, a health program specialist at the Utah Department of Health, said before the governor’s order. “We’re pushing the envelope.”

Wyoming and Alaska have also done similar campaigns in recent years, Fratto said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, wreckage from a Ukrainian plane is seen on the ground a ...
Video shows 20 seconds of terror between 2 missiles in Iran crash
By Jon Gambrell and Emily Schmall The Associated Press

Iran’s top diplomat acknowledged Wednesday that Iranians “were lied to” for days after the Islamic Republic accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the State Council in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. ...
Putin engineers surprise shakeup that could keep him in power longer
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The shakeup sent shock waves through Russia’s political elites who were left pondering what Vladimir Putin’s intentions were and speculating about future Cabinet appointments.

In a Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, flames from a backfire consume a hillside as firefighters battle ...
Earth records hottest decade on record in 2010s, agencies report
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The decade just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, two U.S. agencies reported Wednesday. Scientists said they see no end to the way man-made climate change keeps shattering records.

FILE - This Aug. 7, 2017, file shows a Microsoft Windows sign on display at a store in Hialeah, ...
Major security flaw found in Windows 10; free fix issued
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

Amit Yoran, CEO of security firm Tenable, said it is “exceptionally rare if not unprecedented” for the U.S. government to share its discovery of such a critical vulnerability with a company.

Student Marianna Torres, 11, center, cries as she recounts her exposure to fuel fumes as childr ...
40 affected after jet fuel dump hits school near Los Angeles
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Henry Narvaez said the fuel had dissipated by the time it reached the ground but the children and adults could smell it.

In a Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after ...
Racism a factor in Harry, Meghan stepping back from royals role?
By Jill Lawless and Leanne Italie The Associated Press

U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Clive Lewis, who like Meghan has biracial heritage, says the royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with “structural racism.”

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. ...
Russian agents hacked company key to Ukraine scandal, researchers say
By Frank Bajak The Associated Press

A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents have successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In this 1922 file photo, spectators gather by the side of captured rum runner, Silver Spray, as ...
Legacy remains 100 years after Prohibition Era began, failed
By David Crary The Associated Press

The Prohibition Era, which lasted from Jan. 17, 1920, until December 1933, is now viewed as a failed experiment that glamorized illegal drinking, but there are several intriguing parallels in current times.