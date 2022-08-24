99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Utah sues Biden administration over monument restoration moves

By Sam Metz and Brady McCombs The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 - 1:49 pm
 
FILE - This May 8, 2017 aerial file photo shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument ...
FILE - This May 8, 2017 aerial file photo shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument on May 8, 2017, in Utah. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican state leaders in Utah sued the Biden administration Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized.

The lawsuit over Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments alleges that President Joe Biden’s action violates the authority granted in a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historically, geographically or culturally important.

The legal argument has been repeated for years by Republicans and the legal challenge had been expected since Biden made the move in October 2021. The lawsuit is the latest twist in a yearslong debate spanning three presidential administrations about proper protections of lands that include ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

Together, the monuments encompass an area nearly the size of Connecticut, and were created by Democratic administrations.

Trump’s decision to cut them in size opened them for mining and other development, although market dynamics kept that in check.

“President Biden made no attempt to explain how 3.23 million acres constituted the ‘smallest area compatible with the proper care and management’ of these supposed monuments,” the lawsuit claims, citing the 1906 Antiquities Act outlining rules for designating national monuments.

Two southern Utah counties, Kane and Garfield, joined the lawsuit.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday afternoon that the administration did not have any comment about the lawsuit.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
2
Las Vegas ‘medical hub’ moves closer to reality
Las Vegas ‘medical hub’ moves closer to reality
3
Newest ‘Black Book’ candidate not a casino cheat or mob affiliate
Newest ‘Black Book’ candidate not a casino cheat or mob affiliate
4
State cites conflict of interest in Nye deputy investigation
State cites conflict of interest in Nye deputy investigation
5
Biden announces $10K student debt forgiveness plan
Biden announces $10K student debt forgiveness plan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Body found in reservoir believed to be missing California teen
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday.

Attorney Christopher Gibbons, left, representing Adam Fox, speaks with the media outside the fe ...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
By Joey Cappelletti and Ed White The Associated Press

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, ...
Russian political theorist’s daughter dies in car explosion
By Jim Heintz Associated Press

The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated 29-year-old TV commentator Daria Dugina was killed by an explosive planted in the SUV she was driving Saturday night.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Rus ...
Accusations fly about fighting near largest nuke plant in Europe
By Paul Byrne The Associated Press

Later Friday, a Ukrainian official said two civilians were wounded by Russian shelling of Ukrainian communities neighboring the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the latest in a long string of such shelling accusations.

David Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer/Las Ve ...
Las Vegas man enters not-guilty plea in California church shooting
By Sean Emery The Orange County Register

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in a California court on Friday to charges that he killed one person and wounded five in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church meeting.