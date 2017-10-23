Utah wildfires force evacuations, threaten structures

Wind-driven wildfires in Utah forced evacuations and threatened structures on a big weekend for deer hunters in the fire zone.

Hunting camps and camping trailers like the one seen here from a June 2006 file photo, were being evacuated from the area of Trout Creek and Strawberry Reservoir over the weekend. (Douglas C. Pizac/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Wind-driven wildfires in Utah forced evacuations and threatened structures on a big weekend for deer hunters in the fire zone.

KUTV reports two separate wildfires of 600 acres each and two miles apart raged near Strawberry Reservoir about 80 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. By Sunday evening the winds died down, enabling fire crews to make progress fighting the flames.

The U.S. Forest Service said one of the fires was the biggest threat in a popular hunting area. Hunting camps and camping trailers were being evacuated from the area.

The TV station reported that officials believe both fires could be human caused but no official cause has been determined. It is not yet clear if the fires are related.