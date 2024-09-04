106°F
Utah woman, her 3 kids found shot to death in a car

A police vehicle remains stationed at a scene where four people were found dead in West Haven, ...
A police vehicle remains stationed at a scene where four people were found dead in West Haven, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via AP)
The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 - 3:31 pm
 

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A woman and her three children were found shot to death in a car in Utah. Authorities said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public but haven’t said what they believe happened.

A family member called called 911 just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to report finding the four people dead in a vehicle at a residence in West Haven, a city near Ogden and north of Salt Lake City, Weber County officials said. A 32-year-old woman, a 4-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl were dead, Weber County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Endsley told KSL-TV. Their names were not made public.

The deaths were reported one day after an 8-year-old boy in Lehi, south of Salt Lake, accidentally killed himself when he got ahold of a loaded gun left in the car while his mother was inside a convenience store.

