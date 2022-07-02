94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Uvadle police Chief Arredondo resigns from City Council

By Jamie Landers, The Dallas Morning News Tribune Content Agency
July 2, 2022 - 4:21 pm
 
Uvalde schools police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo listens during a news conference a ...
Uvalde schools police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo listens during a news conference at Uvalde County Fairplex after 19 students and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

DALLAS — Pete Arredondo will resign from his seat on the Uvalde City Council, he told the Uvalde Leader-News Friday.

Arredondo, also the Uvalde Consolidated ISD police chief, was elected to the council position May 7 and was sworn into the role on May 31, behind closed doors. The swearing-in came less than a week after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers — the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the City Council for District 3,” Arredondo told the Leader-News. “The mayor, the city council and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde.”

In a statement released Saturday, the city said Arredondo did not inform them of his decision, which they learned of from the newspaper.

“While it is the right thing to do, no one from the City has seen a letter or any other documentation of his resignation, or spoken with him,” the statement said, adding that the vacancy would not be addressed until the city received a formal notice.

The city received a signed letter from Arredondo confirming his resignation hours later.

Law enforcement has been widely criticized for the response in Uvalde. Eighty minutes elapsed between the first call to 911 and police confronting the shooter, who fired at least 142 rounds, according to a timeline from Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.

Arredondo said afterward he didn’t believe he was in charge of the response. Yet, as one of the first responding officers, those at the scene looked to him for what to do. And he told officers not to enter the classrooms, even though children and teachers were still in danger.

McCraw testified last month before the state Senate that Arredondo’s decisions cost lives.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from [entering rooms] 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” McCraw said.

“The officers have weapons, the children had none,” he said. “The officers had body armor, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none.”

Arredondo previously asked for an extended leave from the City Council, but was denied the request in a meeting held June 21.

He was placed on administrative leave from his position as police chief June 22.

MOST READ
1
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
2
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
3
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
4
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
5
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and face masks are provided at a polling place at Boyle Heigh ...
Ultra-contagious coronavirus subvariants fuel spread across California
By Rong-Gong Lin II and Luke Money Los Angeles Times

In a sign of how the new coronavirus wave continues to spread across California, two-thirds of the state’s counties are now in the high COVID-19 community level, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in indoor public spaces.

A law enforcement officer watches as people are evacuated from an Anthropologie store in Highla ...
Gun used in Illinois shooting bought legally in state
By Annie Sweeney, Jake Sheridan and Madeline Buckley Chicago Tribune

The comments offered some of the first details of the provenance of the weapon used in the shooting that killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen others in the north suburb.

 
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
By Michael Tarm, Kathleen Foody and Roger Schneider The Associated Press

Highland Park’s police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people and wounded at least 30 has been taken into custody.

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denm ...
Mall shooting in Copenhagen leaves 3 dead, 3 critical; suspect arrested
By Jan M. Olsen and Karl Ritter The Associated Press

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.

A Ukrainian serviceman changes his position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday ...
Russia gains control of last pivotal eastern Ukrainian city
By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Francesca Ebel The Associated Press

Ukraine’s General Staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a h ...
WNBA star Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
By Jim Heintz The Associated Press

MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4½ months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that has unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.