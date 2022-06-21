82°F
Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure,’ official testifies

Families are demanding someone be held accountable as new details are released about the police response to the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. (STN)
By Jim Vertuno and Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 - 7:17 am
 
Updated June 21, 2022 - 8:37 am
FILE - People visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 2, 2022, to ...
FILE - People visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 2, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in a school shooting. A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at the Texas elementary school is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers on Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, pronouncing the police response an “abject failure.”

Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on the police handling of the tragedy. Delays in the law enforcement response have become the focus of federal, state and local investigations.

Eight minutes after the shooter entered the building, an officer reported that police had a “hooligan” crowbar that they could use to break down the classroom door, McGraw said. Nineteen minutes after the gunman entered, the first ballistic shield was brought into the building by police, the witness testified.

McCraw told the Senate committee that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

The public safety chief began outlining for the committee a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and other mistakes.

“It has been reported that he didn’t have a radio with him. That’s true. He did not,” McCraw said of Arredondo.

McCraw also said the classroom door could not be locked from the inside.

In addition, McCraw said police and sheriff’s radios did not work within the school; only the radios of Border Patrol agents on the scene worked inside the school, and even they did not work perfectly.

Questions about the law enforcement response began days after the massacre. McCraw said three days after the shooting that Arredondo made “the wrong decision” when he chose not to storm the classroom for more than 70 minutes, even as trapped fourth graders inside two classrooms were desperately calling 911 for help and anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside.

Arredondo later said he didn’t consider himself the person in charge and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response. Arredondo has declined repeated requests for comment to The Associated Press.

The 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

