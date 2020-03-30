46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid, Dutch police say

The Associated Press
March 30, 2020 - 6:52 am
 

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch museum that is closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus said Monday a painting by Vincent van Gogh on loan for an exhibition was stolen in a raid overnight.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says “Spring Garden” by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday.

Museum director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft of the painting.

The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known. Police are investigating the theft.

Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled “Mirror of the Soul” with works by artists ranging from Toorop to Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

The museum’s collection has a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.

MOST READ
1
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
2
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
3
Court transcripts detail police detective’s affair with stripper
Court transcripts detail police detective’s affair with stripper
4
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
5
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Instacart gig worker Summer Cooper, 39, delivers groceries, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Bellea ...
Instacart workers call for strike as jobs get busier, riskier
By Alexandra Olson and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

A possible strike by Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii tourism ebbs as coronavirus restrictions flow
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Like many cities across the world, Honolulu came to an eerie standstill this weekend as officials implemented measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the islands.

A medical worker prepares to reenter a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital C ...
More than 1,000 die from coronavirus in New York state
By Michael R. Sisak and Marina Villeneuve The Associated Press

New York state surpassed a grim milestone Sunday as its death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000, less than a month after the first case was detected in the state.

Meagen Matuszyk retrieves personal items from the trunk of her vehicle after it was turned on i ...
Tornado rips through Arkansas college town, 6 hurt
The Associated Press

A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving six people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.

Cattle rancher Joe Whitesell rides his horse in a field near Dufur, Oregon, as he helps a frien ...
US counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor
By Morgan Lee and Nicky Forster The Associated Press

As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.