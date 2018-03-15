Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

Donald Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump and two of their children, Donald Trump III and Kai Trump walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president’s son. Details of the divorce complaint haven’t been made public.

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

The Trump Organization hasn’t responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.