Vegas Cirque show helps Michael Jackson top list of dead celebrity earners

Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he’s still generating millions of dollars.

Nightly, at the Cirque du Soleil theater in Mandalay Bay “ONE” show celebrates Michael Jackson's life and career. (Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil)

“Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay teamed up with the estate of Michael Jackson to celebrate the King of Pop’s birthday on the Strip. (Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil's "Michael Jackson One" at Mandalay Bay performs on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Cirque du Soleil's "Michael Jackson One" at Mandalay Bay performs on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

"Michael Jackson One" by Cirque du Soleil at Mandalay Bay.

Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he’s still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson’s earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the “Peanuts” franchise made $38 million.