102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Venezuela blames ‘electromagnetic attack’ on massive blackout

The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 6:15 pm
 

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s socialist government is blaming a nationwide blackout on an “electromagnetic attack” against the nation’s hydroelectric system.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez read a statement broadcast on social media Monday in which he said authorities were working to restore service as quickly as possible. He appealed for calm and said contingency plans had been activated so that medical facilities would not be affected. He said security forces were also being deployed to guarantee peoples’ safety.

Authorities attributed an almost week-long outage across Venezuela in March to a U.S.-sponsored electromagnetic attack on the Guri dam, source of around 80% of the nation’s power. But government opponents laid bare years of underinvestment in the nation’s grid by corrupt officials who mismanaged an oil bonanza in the nation sitting atop the world’s largest crude reserves.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Tuesday, July 5, 2011, file photo shows NASA Mission Control founder Chris Kraft in ...
Chris Kraft, NASA’s 1st flight director, dies at 95
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Kraft died just two days after the 50th anniversary of what was his and NASA’s crowning achievement: Apollo 11’s moon landing.

(California Highway Patrol/Facebook)
Massive California freeway repairs likened to ‘Carmageddon’
The Associated Press

A section of a major Los Angeles-area freeway will be undergoing repairs for 15 weekends over the next four months, sparking comparisons to “Carmageddon,” a 2011 freeway bridge demolition that many feared would be a traffic nightmare.

In a July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks o ...
US hotels caught in clash over housing detained migrants
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

 
Family will sue Royal Caribbean over toddler’s death, mom says
The Associated Press

There are “a million things” the cruise company could have done to prevent the death of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from an open window on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, the toddler’s mother said in an interview broadcast Monday.