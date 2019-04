Members of Venezuelan National Assembly holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Freedom" as opposition leader and self proclaimed president Juan Guaido, delivers a speech during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 27, 2019. The Trump administration has added Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to a Treasury Department sanctions target list as it increases pressure on Guaido's opponent, embattled President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela government says it is stopping a coup attempt

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s government said it is putting down a small coup attempt by military “traitors” working with right-wing opponents.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez’s comments on Twitter came after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for a military uprising in a video that showed him surrounded by heavily armed soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez at a Caracas air base.

In the three-minute video shot early Tuesday, Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution. He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armored vehicle looked on.

Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014.