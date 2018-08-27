Vermont high schools to add competitive bass fishing

The Vermont Principals’ Association has given the OK for high schools to participate in competitive bass fishing.

(Getty Images)

The Times Argus reported this week that at least eight schools are competing in the 2018 season.

Vermont schools will model New Hampshire schools that already have bass fishing teams, and the season will end with a state championship.

The teams will have strict rules for competition that establish how much the coach can get involved, how many anglers can be on a boat and the minimum length of a legal bass.

Chair of the VPA Bass Fishing Committee Jeff Goodrich says they are confident they won’t be putting any students in harm’s way.

The first tournament takes place Sept. 15 on Lake Champlain.