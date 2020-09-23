88°F
Nation and World

Vice President Mike Pence’s jet lands safely after hitting bird

VP Pence's plane makes emergency landing in NH
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
September 22, 2020 - 7:41 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday on takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was flying home to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

Pence ended up flying home on a cargo aircraft that the Secret Service uses to transport his vehicles during his travel.

THE LATEST
In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, right, is comforted by nurse Michele Younki ...
‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from COVID-19 hits 200K
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 20 ...
Sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
By Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

A San Bernardino County Fire Department member keeps an eye on a flareup from the Bobcat Fire o ...
California desert towns told to evacuate as winds stoke flames
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Strong winds stoked a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for desert communities that lost some homes a day earlier.

(Getty Images)
4.5 earthquake shakes Southern California
The Associated Press

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People take photos as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hill, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (A ...
California homes destroyed after winds push fire into desert
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Homes were destroyed Friday by an unrelenting wildfire that reached a Mojave Desert community and was still growing on several fronts after burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wears a mask during a news conference on April 15, 2020, in Salt Lake Ci ...
Utah’s coronavirus spike worsens as governor studies measures
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

A spike of coronavirus cases in Utah that began after schools and colleges resumed classes reached a new peak Friday and led the state’s Republican governor to say again that he’s considering new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hawaii’s jobless rate ties for third-worst in nation
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but was still tied for third-worst in the nation in August.