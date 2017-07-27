Victim of Ohio State Fair ride malfunction identified

Authorities say the man killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair is an 18-year-old from Columbus.

The State Highway Patrol says seven others were injured Wednesday when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.

The patrol identified the man who was killed as Tyler Jarrell of Columbus. The others injured range in age from 14 to 42.

A video shows the ride’s large arm in motion above its platform when a crashing sound is heard and a four-passenger carriage on the arm breaks apart. Riders can be seen flying into the air.

Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart.

The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show passing marks on inspections of about three dozen items including cracks, brakes, proper assembly and installation of the Fire Ball ride.

The operating company, Amusements of America, submitted records of regular inspections and maintenance performed, as well as ride testing by an outside company.

Ohio completed its own inspections and granted a ride permit Wednesday for $150.

The Dutch manufacturer of the fairground ride said it was built in 1998 in the Netherlands.

The company, KMG, said Thursday in an emailed response to AP questions that there are 43 such rides around the world, including 11 in the United States.

Bas Derkink wrote that the Ohio accident was the first such serious malfunction on one of the rides. KMG technicians are not involved in maintaining the Ohio ride.

Albert Kroon, of KMG, told Dutch National broadcaster NOS that the company was on the phone with rescuers to help them figure out how to free those still in the seats after the accident.

He says he was shocked by the accident and that the company’s first priority was “freeing the injured people who were still in the seats.”

The fair is open again Thursday, but all of its amusement rides remain closed.

Gov. John Kasich says all the rides will be closed until they are inspected and deemed safe.



