Nation and World

Vigil held for girl killed in Milwaukee road rage attack

The Associated Press
July 14, 2019 - 1:13 pm
 

MILWAUKEE — Mourners have held a vigil to remember a 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage attack in Milwaukee.

The grandmother of Brooklyn Harris told supporters at Saturday night’s vigil that the girl was sweet and quiet and that, “They didn’t give that baby a chance to live.”

Police say Brooklyn was riding in a vehicle with her mother and three siblings when she was fatally shot by another driver after a near collision on Milwaukee’s north side Saturday morning.

The suspect fled the scene, was pursued by police and crashed his car. He ran away but was arrested. Police haven’t released his name.

Police say the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office will review the case this week. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an autopsy is scheduled Monday.

