Vigil planned for 1 of 3 Fresno shooting victims

FRESNO, Calif. — An evening vigil will be held Thursday for one of the three victims killed during a racially-motivated shooting rampage in Fresno earlier this week.
Mark Gassett had just picked up groceries at a Catholic Charities building when police say Kori Ali Muhammad shot him in the chest, and fired twice more after he fell to make sure he was dead.
Gassett’s ex-wife Lisa Gassett told The Fresno Bee that he had faced hard times but had been working to improve his life. The couple have two children.
The vigil is at 215 N. Fulton St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, faith leaders are planning a prayer walk and vigil at noon Thursday. They will meet at the intersection of Divisadero and Fulton streets and walk the route where the three victims were killed. They will then stop for a prayer.