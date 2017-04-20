Vigil planned for 1 of 3 Fresno shooting victims

Vickie Farr places a candle for Tuesday's shooting victims at a memorial of candles and flowers outside Catholic Charities on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. Carmen George/The Fresno Bee via AP

A memorial of candles and flowers honors victims of Tuesday's shooting outside Catholic Charities Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. Carmen George/The Fresno Bee via AP

Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer holds a news conference to go over details of Tuesday's triple homicide shooting in Fresno at the Fresno Police Department on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Craig Kohlruss /The Fresno Bee via AP

Mark Greer is shown at his home Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. He lived there with his best friend and roommate, David Jackson, who was gunned down in a series of random shootings that left a few people dead. Scott Smith/AP

Phyllis Cervantes, right, says a prayer for Tuesday's shooting victims at a memorial of candles and flowers outside Catholic Charities on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. The three men killed Tuesday had no known connection to each other or to the shooter, Kori Ali Muhammad, who is expected to be arraigned Friday. Carmen George/The Fresno Bee via AP

FRESNO, Calif. — An evening vigil will be held Thursday for one of the three victims killed during a racially-motivated shooting rampage in Fresno earlier this week.

Mark Gassett had just picked up groceries at a Catholic Charities building when police say Kori Ali Muhammad shot him in the chest, and fired twice more after he fell to make sure he was dead.

Gassett’s ex-wife Lisa Gassett told The Fresno Bee that he had faced hard times but had been working to improve his life. The couple have two children.

The vigil is at 215 N. Fulton St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, faith leaders are planning a prayer walk and vigil at noon Thursday. They will meet at the intersection of Divisadero and Fulton streets and walk the route where the three victims were killed. They will then stop for a prayer.