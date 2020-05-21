70°F
Nation and World

Visitor hurt when bison knocks her to ground at Yellowstone

May 20, 2020 - 8:38 pm
 

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say a visitor was injured when she was knocked to the ground after getting too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful Geyser.

The visitor, whose name and age have not been released, was injured Wednesday afternoon but refused to be taken to a hospital. Park officials did not provide any details about her injuries.

The incident is the first time a bison has injured a visitor this year.

Visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

