48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Visitors to Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano site fined by rangers

Lava cascades into molten lake in volcano's crater (STN)
The Associated Press
December 26, 2020 - 6:36 pm
 
People watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, Dec. 20, 20 ...
People watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)
A plume rises near active fissures in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Monday, Dec. 21 ...
A plume rises near active fissures in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (M. Patrick/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU — Park rangers have cited dozens of people who have gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness an ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

The rangers said those cited had ventured into dangerous areas to take photos and videos of the volcano eruption that had created a lake of lava in its crater that was 554 feet deep on Thursday.

“All it takes is a slight change in wind direction and these offenders could inhale a fatal dose of volcanic gas,” said Chief Ranger Jack Corrao. “One misstep or a crumbling cliff edge and they could plunge into the vast pit of molten rock or to the crater floor. We want to keep the park open so everyone can safely experience this beautiful new eruption, but when visitors enter closed areas, rangers must concentrate on these few individuals. This puts our staff in hazardous situations.”

The eruption was contained in an area of the park that has been closed since 2007, and where there are dangerous levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls, explosions and volcanic glass particulates, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Fines for violating national park rules start at $150, said Jessica Ferracane, a spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The fines increase after multiple violations and can lead to being expelled from the park.

Ferracane had told The Associated Press that a crowd of cars had lined up at the park entrance to catch a glimpse of the eruption, which began on Dec. 20.

One helicopter tour company, Paradise Helicopters, reported a substantial increase in bookings as a result of the eruption and following months of limited business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had booked all of its aircraft and pilots on Monday and conducted nine flights — a number not seen since the pandemic began. Before March, Paradise Helicopters flew aas many as 40 flights a day, said Bronsten Kossow, the company’s operations manager.

It’s the first time the Hawaii volcano has erupted since 2018. The two years of relative silence came after more than three decades of constant eruption from 1983 to 2018. Roughly 700 houses were destroyed during an eruption in 2018.

MOST READ
1
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
2
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
3
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
4
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
5
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
3 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
The Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

Kenny Souza, left, Sophia Souza, 2, and Nashua Souza wear face masks while talking with Ray Ham ...
Crowding at Los Angeles malls scrutinized by health inspectors
The Associated Press

Health inspectors and authorities stepped up enforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend as they desperately seek to curb a coronavirus surge that already has filled some hospitals in California well beyond normal capacity.

 
Canada sees first cases of new coronavirus variant
By / RJ

Officials in Canada’s most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

 
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House on Saturday for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion’s impact.

 
Suspicious Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
By Kimberlee Kruesi and Thalia Beaty The Associated Press

Buildings shook streets over from the explosion near a building owned by ATT, which is one block away from the company’s office tower.

This photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows the Santa Tra ...
Santa Claus makes it safely around the world
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press/Report for America

Santa Claus staying safe from COVID-19 as he makes the rounds around the globe.