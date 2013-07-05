VP Biden to visit Arizona for firefighter memorial

The White House says Vice President Joe Biden will travel to a memorial in Arizona for the 19 firefighters killed in a wildfire.

Vice President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — The White House says Vice President Joe Biden will travel to a memorial in Arizona for the 19 firefighters killed in a wildfire.

Biden will attend the service Tuesday in the Prescott area.

The White House hasn’t released President Barack Obama’s schedule for next week. But it’s unusual for Obama and Biden to attend the same event outside Washington.

Nineteen members of a highly skilled Hotshot crew were killed Sunday when a raging wildfire overran them on a mountainside northwest of Phoenix. It was the deadliest day for U.S. fire crews since 9/11.

The fire in the town of Yarnell has destroyed more than 100 houses and burned about 13 square miles. Officials say the fire is mostly contained.