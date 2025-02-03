Wall Street falls following Trumps tariffs but pares its losses after Mexico announces a delay
NEW YORK — Wall Street is paring its losses after Mexico’s president said the United States will delay its tariffs on Mexican imports by a month, easing some of the worries about a potential trade war.
The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in Monday morning trading after being down as much as 1.9% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average trimmed its loss from 665 points to 162, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1%.
Some of the sharpest losses hit Big Tech and stocks that would be hurt most by higher interest rates and the worse inflation that could result from tariffs.