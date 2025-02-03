48°F
Wall Street falls following Trumps tariffs but pares its losses after Mexico announces a delay

By Stan Choe The Associated Press
February 3, 2025 - 6:52 am
 
Updated February 3, 2025 - 7:54 am

NEW YORK — Wall Street is paring its losses after Mexico’s president said the United States will delay its tariffs on Mexican imports by a month, easing some of the worries about a potential trade war.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in Monday morning trading after being down as much as 1.9% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average trimmed its loss from 665 points to 162, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1%.

Some of the sharpest losses hit Big Tech and stocks that would be hurt most by higher interest rates and the worse inflation that could result from tariffs.

By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Three men held hostage in the Gaza Strip for more than 15 months were freed Saturday, bringing to 18 the number of captives released by terrorists since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Jan. 19.

By Matt Rourke and Marc Levy Associated Press

Authorities sifted through debris Saturday to gather clues that might explain why an air ambulance exploded into a fiery ball as it crashed to the ground in Philadelphia.

