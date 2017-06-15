ad-fullscreen
Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

The Associated Press
June 15, 2017 - 5:10 am
 
Updated June 15, 2017 - 6:41 am

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda has successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda was tethered to a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet above the water Thursday. After performing a few acrobatic maneuvers, she briefly hung twice by her teeth with the use of a tethered mouth guard in between hanging upside-down by her toes for a few seconds.

The Wallendas say the stunt broke a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The 36-year-old mother of three spent about eight minutes of the 10-minute stunt hovering over the falls.

Thursday’s performance came on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

TOP NEWS
