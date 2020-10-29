79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

Walmart removes guns, ammo from stores, citing ‘civil unrest’

By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 

NEW YORK — Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing “civil unrest” in some areas.

The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The discounter said the items remain available for purchase by customers.

The move comes after several days of protests, widespread vandalism and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia before Election Day after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

Walmart made a a similar move in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd that set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Last year, Walmart stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. The company also ended the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where the discounter sold them.

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
3
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
4
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
5
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The charred remains of a skydiving plane that crash on Oahu's North Shore are shown near Waialu ...
Pilot in fatal Hawaii plane crash had risk-taking history, report says
By Caleb Jones and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

The pilot of a plane that crashed and killed all 11 on board had a history of taking unnecessary risks and pushing the limits of his skills to give passengers an exciting ride, witnesses told federal officials.

Firefighters with Cal Fire are enveloped in smoke as fire from the Green Fire passes by near ho ...
100K evacuated as 80 mph winds whip California fires
By Christopher Weber and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

Forecasts called for Santa Ana winds up to 50 to 80 mph at times over much of Southern California, with some of the strongest gusts howling through Orange County, where two blazes sped through brushy hills near major urban centers.

President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court ...
Barrett sworn in as newest Supreme Court justice
By / RJ

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in on Monday as the latest justice of the United States Supreme Court, the fifth woman to serve on the bench and President Trump’s third appointment.

A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, C ...
60K to evacuate after Southern California blaze grows
By Christopher Weber and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

A fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with reporters at the White Ho ...
Mike Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen last month in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Murkowski backs Barrett as confirmation vote looms
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat during an election season announced support for President Donald Trump’s pick ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
60,000 travelers arrive in Hawaii with pre-travel testing
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Hawaii had about 60,000 travelers arrive in the islands in the first week of its pre-travel coronavirus testing program, a state effort to get the tourism-based economy moving again amid the pandemic.

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vi ...
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

An image of University of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, ...
Slain Utah student’s family receives $13.5M settlement
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

The parents of a University of Utah track athlete who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus two years ago reached a $13.5 million settlement Thursday with the university, which acknowledged that it didn’t handle the woman’s case properly.