Walmart starts testing body cameras on employees

Walmart has started testing body-camera technology for employees, as it looks to increase security at its stores, according to CNBC. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Brian Womack The Dallas Morning News
December 19, 2024 - 11:20 am
 
Updated December 19, 2024 - 11:22 am

Walmart is testing body-camera technology in North Texas, as it looks to increase security at its stores, according to CNBC. At least one store is in Denton, the cable news network reported.

“We’re always looking at new and innovative security technology used across the retail industry,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions.”

The Walmart spokesperson declined to say where the body camera test is being conducted.

The retail industry is looking to bolster security for employees as they try out new technologies such as body cameras. For example, in the U.K., Tesco offered body cameras last year, according to The Independent.

TJX, parent of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, said it has equipped employees with body cameras over the last year, according to a TJX spokesperson. Body cameras are used by some loss prevention associates, who have gone through thorough training, the spokesperson said.

“At TJX, the safety of our associates and our customers is always a top priority,” the spokesperson said. “Video footage is only shared upon request by law enforcement or in response to a subpoena. Body cameras are just one of the many ways that we work to support a safe store environment.”

Walmart has used the Dallas area to help pilot ideas before. The retailer has more than 150 sites in the region, including its Sam’s Clubs warehouse stores.

