Nation and World

Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at all stores

By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press
September 20, 2019 - 11:03 am
 

NEW YORK — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

Three people in Clark County have suffered similar illnesses, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

All three were hospitalized but now are recovering, the district said.

