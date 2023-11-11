War rages as Netanyahu pushes back against calls for cease-fire

An Israeli officer, Col. Moshe Tetro, confirmed clashes outside Shifa hospital but denied it was under siege or direct attack.

FILE - President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Nearly half of Democrats disapprove of how Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. The war could complicate Biden's reelection effort as he tries to balance factions of his party with very different views on the conflict. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci), File

Smoke and flares rise during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Palestinians pray by the bodies of the Hijazi family that was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

An Israeli tank manoeuvres in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Palestinians carry the bodies of a militant killed in clashes during an Israeli military raid, Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A photo of Lin Dafni, who was killed in Hamas' militant brutal rampage through Nova Music Festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, is displayed at a vigil on the beach honoring the victims in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. At least 260 Israelis were killed by Hamas militants at the outdoor music festival, among the total 1,200 people killed and 240 people abducted from Israel during Hamas' unprecedented cross-border assault. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorists will continue with “full force.”

A cease-fire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by terrorists in Gaza are released, Netanyahu said in a televised address.

The Israeli leader also insisted that after the war, now entering its sixth week, Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control there.

Asked what he meant by security control, Netanyahu said Israeli forces must be able to enter Gaza when necessary to hunt down terrorists.

Pressure was growing on Israel after doctors at Gaza’s largest hospital said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients.Thousands of war-wounded, medical staff and displaced civilians were caught in the fighting.

In recent days, fighting near Shifa and other hospitals in northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out.

The Israeli military says that Hamas has established command posts in and underneath hospitals, using civilians as human shields. Medical staff at Shifa have denied such claims.

Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia said the facility lost power Saturday.

Israel’s military confirmed clashes outside the hospital, but Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari denied Shifa was under siege. He said troops will assist Sunday in moving babies treated there and said “we are speaking directly and regularly” with hospital staff.

Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, told broadcaster Channel 12 that as Israel aims to crush Hamas terrorists, taking control of the hospitals would be key but require “a lot of tactical creativity,” without hurting patients, other civilians and Israeli hostages.

Israel’s military released footage which it said showed tanks operating in Gaza. The footage showed shattered buildings, some on fire, and rubbled streets empty of anyone but troops.

Growing differences

A 57-nation gathering of Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia called in their communique for an end to the war in Gaza and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid. They also called on the International Court of Justice, a U.N. organ, to open an investigation into Israel’s attacks, saying the war “cannot be called self-defense and cannot be justified under any means.”

Netanyahu has said the responsibility for any harm to civilians lies with Hamas.

Ghazi Hamad, the spokesman of the Hamas military wing, said Hamas forces were ambushing Israeli troops and vowed that Israel will face a long battle. The Qassam Brigades spokesman, who goes by Abu Obaida, acknowledged in audio aired on Al-Jazeera that the fight is disproportionate.

Israel’s military has said soldiers have encountered hundreds of Hamas fighters in underground facilities, schools, mosques and clinics during the fighting. Israel has said a key goal of the war is to crush Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years.

Following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in which at least 1,200 people were killed, Israel’s allies have defended the country’s right to protect itself. But now into the second month of war, there are growing differences over how Israel should conduct its fight.

The U.S. has been pushing for temporary pauses that would allow for wider distribution of aid to civilians in the territory. Israel has only agreed to brief daily periods during which civilians can flee the area of ground combat in northern Gaza and head south on foot along the territory’s main north-south artery.

Since these evacuation windows were first announced a week ago, more than 150,000 civilians have fled the north, according to U.N. monitors. On Saturday, the military announced a new evacuation window, saying civilians could use the central road and a coastal road.

Casualties rise

At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, Israeli officials say. The military on Saturday confirmed the deaths of five reserve soldiers; 46 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

Nearly 240 people abducted by Hamas from Israel remain captive.

More than 11,070 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and terrorist deaths.

About 250,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate from communities near Gaza and along the northern border with Lebanon, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah terrorists have traded fire repeatedly.

“Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a possible war,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said after meeting with soldiers stationed along the border.

Mroue reported from Beirut. Associated Press writers Julia Frankel in Jerusalem, Samy Magdy in Cairo and Baraa Anwer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, contributed to this report.