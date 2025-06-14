106°F
Nation and World

War rages on in Gaza after Israel opens a new front with Iran

Two Palestinians ride a small boat at the seafront next to a tent camp in the Gaza City port, F ...
Two Palestinians ride a small boat at the seafront next to a tent camp in the Gaza City port, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Anti-Trump demonstrators crowd streets, parks and plazas across the US. Organizers say millions came
Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers
US-Iran talks over Tehran’s nuclear program won’t take place after Israel’s surprise attack
Iran launches new retaliatory wave at Israel as conflict widens
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 - 2:40 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The 20-month war with Hamas has raged on even as Israel has opened a new front with heavy strikes on Iran that sparked retaliatory drone and missile attacks. At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight and into Saturday, according to local health officials.

Another 11 Palestinians were killed overnight near food distribution points run by an Israeli- and U.S.-supported humanitarian group in the latest of almost daily shootings near the sites since they opened last month. The military says it has only fired warning shots near people it describes as suspects who approached its forces.

The sites are located in military zones that are off limits to independent media. Israel’s military said it fired warning shots overnight to distance a group of people near troops operating in the Netzarim corridor, and an aircraft struck a person who kept advancing.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a private contractor that operates the sites, said they were closed Saturday. But witnesses said thousands had gathered near the sites anyway.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said two projectiles came from Gaza and fell in open areas, with no injuries.

Israel and the United States say the new aid system is intended to replace a U.N.-run network that has distributed aid across Gaza through 20 months of war. They accuse Hamas of siphoning off the aid and reselling it to fund its terrorist activities.

U.N. officials deny Hamas has diverted significant amounts of aid and say the new system is unable to meet mounting needs. They say the new system has militarized aid and forces Palestinians to travel long distances.

They say the U.N. has struggled to deliver aid even after Israel eased its blockade last month because of military restrictions and rising lawlessness.

Hamas, which is allied with Iran, sparked the war when its fighters led a terrorist rampage into southrn Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Authorities still searching for suspect in shooting of 2 Minnesota state lawmakers
By Tim Sullivan and Steve Karnowski Associated Press

Hundreds of law officers fanned out across a Minneapolis suburb Saturday in pursuit of a man who authorities say posed as a police officer and fatally shot a Democratic state lawmaker in her home in what Gov. Tim Walz called “a politically motivated assassination.” Authorities say the same suspect also shot and wounded a second lawmaker.

Iran launches new retaliatory wave at Israel as conflict widens
By Golnar Motevalli Bloomberg News

Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles against Israel following an unprecedented direct attack on its nuclear facilities, ramping up a conflict between sworn enemies that threatens to engulf the Middle East and disrupt global oil supplies.

