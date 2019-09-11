87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Washington florist asks Supreme Court to retake her case

The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 12:42 pm
 

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland florist who refused to provide flowers for a same-sex marriage on religious grounds is once again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take her case.

Barronelle Stutzman and her attorneys announced Wednesday they will continue to pursue a Supreme Court hearing in the 6-year-old case.

The 74-year-old Stutzman owns Arlene’s Flowers in Richland.

The Supreme Court last year remanded the case back to the Washington Supreme Court, which in June reiterated that Stutzman broke state law by refusing to design the flowers for the same-sex wedding.

A Southern Baptist, Stutzman has argued that designing flowers is an artistic expression protected under the First Amendment.

Her lawyers contend that no creative professional should be required to create art that violates their core convictions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, a man sleeps on the sidewalk as people behind line up t ...
Proposal would buy bus tickets for Seattle-area homeless
By Sally Ho The Associated Press

It’s not clear what strings would be attached to his proposed bus ticket program, which would have to be approved by the County Council.

In a July 30, 2008, file photo, oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall me ...
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
By Cliff Brunt The Associated Press

T. Boone Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday. He was 91.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, ...
Israeli PM’s West Bank annexations plans condemned by Saudis
By Aron Heller The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pre-election vow to annex parts of the West Bank as a “very dangerous escalation,” adding to a chorus of international condemnations and injecting the issue of Palestinian statehood into an election campaign that had all but ignored it.