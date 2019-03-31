Wealthy Russian among 3 killed in Germany plane crash

A damaged police car is seen next to a road in Langen near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 31, 2019. The police car with two police officers was on the way to a nearby plane crash as it collided with another car, background, carrying two young people who died in the crash. The police officers were seriously injured. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The burnt out debris of a small aircraft lies on a field near the small airport of Egelsbach near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 31, 2019. The plane crashed when approaching the airport killing four people. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany — Russian airline operator S7 Group says that co-owner Natalia Fileva, one of Russia’s richest women, has died in the crash of a small plane in Germany.

The airline’s press service said in an email Sunday that Fileva, 55, was aboard a single-engine, six-seat Epic-LT aircraft that crashed in a field on approach to the small airport at the town of Egelsbach in southwestern Germany about 3:30 p.m.

German police said there appeared to be three people aboard the plane, including the pilot of the flight, which originated in France. They said that positive identification of the occupants would require further investigation.

German aviation authorities were probing the cause of the crash.

Business publication Forbes.ru estimated Fileva’s fortune at $600 million.