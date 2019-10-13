80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Wedding attack suspect in NH is stepson of recently slain minister

The Associated Press
October 13, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

PELHAM, N.H. — The man charged with wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a New Hampshire church is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month, a state prosecutor said Sunday.

Dale Holloway, 37, is the stepson of 60-year-old Luis Garcia who was shot to death Oct. 1 in Londonderry, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said in an email Sunday.

The groom was the father of the man charged with killing Garcia, Agati said.

Services were canceled Sunday at the Pelham church where Holloway is accused of shooting the clergyman and bride during a Saturday wedding. A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled to take place after the wedding.

The presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, Stanley Choate, 75, was shot in the chest with a handgun, authorities said. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.

Mark Castiglione, the groom, suffered minor injuries Saturday when he was struck in the head by an object.

All are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities said parishioners tackled the suspected shooter and held him until police arrived.

Holloway is facing charges of attempted murder, causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, simple assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

“We solicit your prayers at this time for the family,” the church wrote in a Saturday evening Facebook post. “The family would plead with everyone to refrain from any acts of violence. That is not what the bishop would want.”

Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged in the killing of Garcia. He waived arraignment and is currently being held without bail. A phone number or lawyer information for him could not be found.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
English-only education mandate could cease in Arizona
The Associated Press

Known as Proposition 203, the 2000 ballot measure forced English-language learners to speak only English and spend a year in immersion classes.

Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier (CF Snowbird Twitter)
Plane crashes at Atlanta airshow, pilot ejects safely
The Associated Press

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its pilots is safe after he had to eject from his plane just before an aerobatics show in the United States.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, ...
US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos , cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey’s invasion could fuel a broader war.

Cars sit submerged in water in the residential area hit by Typhoon Hagibis, in Ise, central Jap ...
Powerful typhoon lashes Japan, shuts down Tokyo area
By Yuri Kageyama and Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

The wind flipped anchored boats and whipped up sea waters in a dangerous surge along the coast and areas near rivers.