Weekend boating accident at Lake Havasu leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety vessels search for a missing female subject from an accident on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

35-foot Nordic twin motor boat involved in accident on Lake Havasu Saturday (6/10) evening. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

One person is dead and another is missing and presumed drowned following a Saturday night boating accident at Lake Havasu on the Arizona-California border.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about 8 p.m. that a boat had flipped and its occupants were tossed into the water, spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

Carter said another boat plucked some of the boaters from the water, including an unresponsive male who was transported to shore. Bruce Buchanan, 51, of Redondo Beach, California, was pronounced dead after CPR efforts failed.

Carter said authorities continue looking for a woman who is missing. Sonar equipment and dive team members are involved in that ongoing effort.

Multiple witnesses told deputies that the 35-foot Nordic twin-engine boat was traveling north in the South Basin when it turned hard to the left, flipped and ejected all occupants. Carter said alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident.