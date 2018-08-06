Weekend shootings in Chicago leave 11 dead, about 70 wounded

Chicago police say weekend shootings across the city have left at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.

Downtown Chicago. (The Howard Hughes Corp.)

The violence peaked early Sunday with several shootings, including one in a courtyard on the city’s South Side that injured eight people. The Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune compiled the totals.

Police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday that gang members are using large summer crowds as cover in some cases. He says they “shoot into a crowd, no matter who they hit.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson planned a Monday news conference to discuss the violence.

Police have said violent crime has declined overall. Still, anti-violence protesters have recently shut down freeways in Chicago to voice their outrage.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, tweeted about the shootings, blaming “Democratic rule” in Chicago.