ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Western wildfires feeding on grass brought on by winter rain

By Don Thompson and Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
July 11, 2017 - 2:11 am
 

OROVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires driving people from their homes in California and throughout the West have had help from an unlikely source: the rain.

Major winter downpours that pulled the state out of years of drought also brought a layer of grass that early-summer fires are eating up.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Monday it’s the richest grass crop his firefighters have seen in years, and it’s making fires that are faster and hotter, and travel more easily between trees.

Thousands of Californians remain under evacuation orders from north of Sacramento to the Santa Barbara area.

Dozens more blazes were burning in Colorado, Utah and throughout the West.

 

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like