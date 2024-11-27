52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

What stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Customers shop at a grocery store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
CVS pharmacy and drive-thru signs are seen outside of a CVS store in Park Ridge, Ill., April 29 ...
CVS pharmacy and drive-thru signs are seen outside of a CVS store in Park Ridge, Ill., April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
A UPS driver loads packages for delivery in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. ...
A UPS driver loads packages for delivery in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
More Stories
Smoke rises between buildings hit in Israeli airstrikes in Hosh neighbourhood, in Tyre, south L ...
Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting
Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home, March 1, 20 ...
Biden proposes Medicare and Medicaid cover costly weight-loss drugs
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in W ...
Trump threatens sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada on first day in office
A man walks past Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store managed by the late Rabbi Zvi Kogan, in D ...
3 Uzbek nationals arrested for killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi
By Matt Ott The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 - 6:44 am
 

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Thanksgiving and the formal launch of the holiday shopping season, Americans will again be consumed with the annual trifecta of turkey, travel and transactions — lots of them.

While most big U.S. retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day, many will open early the following day — Black Friday, the unofficial start of the holiday gift-buying season and the biggest shopping day of the year.

Here’s what is open and closed this Thanksgiving, and a travel forecast from the experts at AAA auto club.

Government Buildings

Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday; however, markets reopen on Friday for a shortened trading day, wrapping up at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Package Delivery

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations.

Retailers

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving but most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving, but most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Macy’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but most stores will have extended hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many stores will be open as early as 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Check your local location for hours.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday. Check your local store’s website for hours.

CVS will close early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Walgreens will close most of its stores on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for more information.

Grocery Stores

Most national grocery store chains are open on Thanksgiving for those last-minute turkey day needs, although many close early. Check your local store for details.

Travel

With most schools closed Thursday and Friday, the long Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA projects a record 79.9 million travelers would head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. For the first time, AAA’s forecast included the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers.

This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home, March 1, 20 ...
Biden proposes Medicare and Medicaid cover costly weight-loss drugs
By Amanda Seitz Associated Press

Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new rule the Biden administration proposed Tuesday morning.

In this photo made with a long exposure, motor vehicles move along Interstate 76 ahead of the T ...
‘Busiest Thanksgiving ever’: How TSA plans to handle record air travel
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Just as there are good odds the turkey will taste dry, airports and highways are expected to be jam-packed during Thanksgiving week, a holiday period likely to end in another record day for air travel in the United States.

A man walks past Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store managed by the late Rabbi Zvi Kogan, in D ...
Israel says rabbi who went missing in the UAE was killed
By Tia Goldenberg and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel said the body of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found after he was killed in what it described as a “heinous antisemitic terror incident.”

MORE STORIES