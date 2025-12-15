What to know about Southwest Airlines’ new boarding process

The numbered metal stanchions that for decades defined Southwest’s unique boarding process are coming down as the company laid out the final plans for a new boarding process for the beginning of assigned seating next year.

Passengers line up based on boarding group numbers to board a Southwest Airlines flight at Oakland International Airport, on Sept. 26, 2024. Southwest announced in July it would move away from the open seating model it has been known for throughout its 53-year history. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

The famous numbered metal stanchions that for decades defined Southwest Airlines’ unique boarding process are coming down as the Dallas-based carrier laid out the final plans for a new boarding process for the beginning of assigned seating next year.

The columns, which helped travelers find their place in line during boarding, will be replaced by digital screen displays at gates where screens are already installed starting Jan. 27, Southwest said. That’s the same day the airline will begin assigned seating.

Gate areas will be reconfigured in a phase approach beginning on the evening of Jan. 26, the airline said, adding that removing the columns from all airports will take about 60 days. Columns that are not removed on Jan. 26 will have their numbers removed or covered so that they’re not visible the following morning.

Southwest is headquartered at Dallas Love Field, where it operates 18 of the airport’s 20 gates.

The changes to airport gate areas is one of several Southwest is planning to deploy come next year, as it reconfigures the boarding process to match U.S. competitors like United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, which is headquartered in Fort Worth.

The monumental change is part of a new business strategy that Southwest hopes will lead to improved profit margins. The airline reported a profit in this year’s third-quarter earnings.

Southwest said the new boarding process aims to “maintain an efficient and orderly boarding approach that’s optimized for assigned seating.”

Here is what you need to know about the next era of Southwest boarding:

How many boarding lanes will there be?

There will be two alternating boarding lanes with the digital screen displays, Southwest said. There will be a separate preboarding and priority boarding area for customers who are active-duty military, purchase the new priority boarding product 24 hours before departure and others who need to preboard.

Passengers in need of special accommodations will be able to digitally self-declare that prior to their day of travel. Special service requests, like wheelchair assistance, will be visible on boarding passes.

How many boarding groups will there be?

There will be eight boarding groups, according to Southwest.

How will boarding groups be determined?

Boarding groups will be determined by seat location, the type of fare purchased, tier status and Rapid Rewards Credit Card benefits, Southwest said. Fare, tier and Rapid Rewards cardmember benefits will be afforded to up to eight passengers on the same reservation.

Which travelers are included in each boarding group?

Southwest provided the following breakdown of what passengers will be assigned to each boarding group:

—Groups 1-2: A-list preferred, Choice Extra fare, and Extra legroom purchase or upgrade customers

—Groups 3-5: A-list and Choice Preferred fare. Rapid Rewards Credit Card members who did not receive an earlier boarding group will board in Group 5.

—Groups 6-8: Choice fare and Basic fare customers who did not receive an earlier boarding group

How will I know my boarding group?

Your boarding group will be shown on “newly designed boarding passes,” according to Southwest. The boarding pass will also show seating assignments, which is similar to the design of other airlines’ boarding passes.

How will Southwest assign boarding groups for families or large groups?

All passengers on a reservation of nine or fewer people, including families, will be assigned the same boarding group, Southwest said.

