White House opposes bill on immigration sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday said it strongly opposes a bill being considered in the U.S. House of Representatives that seeks to restrict federal funds from cities that do not deport undocumented immigrants.

The so-called sanctuary cities are at the heart of a debate on Capitol Hill where Republican lawmakers are pointing to the recent death of a San Francisco woman by a convicted felon in the country illegally as evidence that cities should enforce tougher immigration laws.

The White House said the bill threatens civil rights by authorizing law enforcement to collect immigration status information without justification.