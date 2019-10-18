72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Wife of ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely wife stabbed to death by son

The Associated Press
October 17, 2019 - 7:26 pm
 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely’s wife was stabbed to death in their California home by their 30-year-old son, who was then shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies summoned to the home by a 911 call found Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, dead with multiple stab wounds shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s statement said.

The deputies talked to Ron Ely and identified his son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, as the suspect, and found him outside the home in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Cameron Ely posed a threat to deputies, four of whom opened fire and killed him, the statement said. It did not say what he had done that was threatening.

Ron Ely, 81, played the title character on the NBC series “Tarzan,” which ran from 1966 to 1968.

He was host of the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981 and later married Valerie Ely, a former Miss Florida. The couple had three children.

There was no report of Ron Ely being injured. Authorities confirmed he was at the home during the stabbing and the shooting, and an earlier sheriff’s statement said an elderly man in the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The home where the killings took place is one of two addresses listed in public records for Cameron Ely. It is not clear whether he had been living with his parents.

The tall, musclebound actor Ron Ely was not quite as well-known as Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer who played “Tarzan,” the character created by novelist Edgar Rice Burroughs, in movies in the 1930s and 1940s. But Ely formed the image of the shirtless, loincloth-wearing character remembered by many in the baby-boom generation.

Ely said in interviews that he did his own stunts on the show, working directly and precariously with the tigers, chimps and other wild animals that were Tarzan’s friends and servants.

Ely’s Tarzan didn’t speak in the monosyllabic grunts often associated with the character. He was instead an educated bachelor who had grown sick of civilization and had returned to African jungle where he was raised.

Ely also played the title character in the 1975 action film “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze,” but otherwise had mostly small roles in TV and films including the 1958 movie musical “South Pacific.”

Ely retired from acting to focus on his family in 2001. But he returned briefly in 2014 in the TV movie “Expecting Amish.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
n a Tuesday, April 11, 2017, file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. According ...
Percentage of Americans with no religious affiliation grows
By David Crary The Associated Press

The portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christians.

Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay (from left), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, E ...
After EU agreement, Brexit battle to be decided in UK Parliament
By Gregory Katz and Mike Corder The Associated Press

Bristish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is gambling his political fortunes on being able to win a majority in favor of the Brexit deal reached Thursday between the British government and the other 27 European Union nations.

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, arrives for a joint interview with the Hou ...
US envoy Sondland distances himself from Trump
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gordon Sondland’s testimony to House impeachment investigators was aimed at distancing himself from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpina ...
Kurdish commander says Trump OK’d deal with Moscow, Damascus
By Lefteris Pitarakis and Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

The commander’s comments underscored President Trump’s willingness to see a crucial U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State switch allegiance to Moscow and Damascus.

Striking teachers and supporters walk a picket line outside Lane Tech High School, in Chicago, ...
Pay, staffing, class size among issues as Chicago teachers strike
By Kathleen Foody and Don Babwin The Associated Press

Chicago teachers went on strike Thursday after failing to reach a contract deal with the nation’s third-largest school district in a dispute that canceled classes for more than 300,000 students.

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leave the Ambassador&#x2019 ...
Pence says Turkey has agreed to 5-day cease-fire in Syria
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that the U.S. and Turkey had agreed to a five-day cease-fire in northern Syria to allow for a Kurdish withdrawal from a security zone roughly 20 miles south of the Turkish border, in what appeared to be a significant embrace of Turkey’s position in the week-long conflict.