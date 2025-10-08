88°F
Wildfire burning in popular Utah national park

Smoke from a fire is seen in Zion National Park's West Rim on Oct. 8, 2025. (NPS /Will See)
Smoke from a fire is seen in Zion National Park's West Rim on Oct. 8, 2025. (NPS /Will See)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2025 - 4:32 pm

A small wildfire caused by lightning was burning in Zion National Park in southern Utah, officials said.

Park officials reported Wednesday that a 25-acre fire was burning in the West Rim area. The fire was reported to park staff at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the National Park Service said.

Lava Point Road and the West Rim trail were closed. The West Rim trail was closed between Scout Lookout and Lava Point.

Officials said 25 wildland firefighters and a helicopter, conducting water drops, were battling the blaze.

