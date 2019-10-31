35°F
Nation and World

Wildfire erupts in San Bernardino, torching homes

The Associated Press
October 31, 2019 - 5:26 am
 
Updated October 31, 2019 - 5:34 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A new wildfire has broken out in California, this one in San Bernardino, torching at least four homes and forcing evacuations.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze was reported early Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon.

Aerial video from Sky7 showed at least four homes on fire, and more than 200 acres have reportedly burned.

Authorities ordered evacuations for the Northpark neighborhood and all areas in north San Bernardino west of Highway 18, according to media reports.

No other information was immediately available.

12 fires send thousands fleeing

Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.

But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.

Fire crews worked through the night to make sure a fire that burned dangerously near the Reagan library Wednesday and prompted thousands to flee doesn’t re-erupt.

Seniors left in dark

One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident who had fallen on the landing in a steep stairwell. Others got turned around, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help.

At least 20 seniors with wheelchairs and walkers were essentially trapped, in the dark, in a low-income apartment complex in Northern California during a two-day power shut-off aimed at warding off wildfires.

Residents of the Villas at Hamilton in Novato, north of San Francisco, say they were without guidance from their property management company or the utility behind the blackout as they faced pitch-black stairwells and hallways and elevators that shut down.

“We were surprised by how dark it was,” said Pamela Zuzak, 70, who uses a walker to get around. “There was nothing, nothing lit. It was like going into a darkroom closet, pitch black, you couldn’t see in front of you.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. shut off power to more than 2 million people over the weekend to prevent its equipment from sparking fires amid hot, dry gusts. It was just one of four preemptive rounds of shut-offs initiated by the utility this month.

By PG&E’s estimate, more than 900,000 people were without power Wednesday, some of them since Saturday, while crews battled fires in Northern and Southern California.

The outages turned urban highways dark and blackened shopping malls once glittering with light. People stocked up on batteries, water and gas and lamented the spoiled food in refrigerators.

Blackout tougher for seniors, disabled

But the backouts are more challenging for older and disabled residents who lack the transportation and money to rush out for ice and groceries, said John Geoghegan, head of the Hamilton Tenant Association.

He said about a third of the Villas’ 140 residents are too old, sick or cognitively impaired to care for themselves during an extended outage. He alleges the property management company VPM “abandoned” its tenants.

Geoghegan came home Saturday night to find residents milling in the parking lots, some near panic. “Some expected they would be communicated with, but they weren’t hearing from anybody,” he said.

VPM Management of Irvine, landlord Affordable Housing Access of Newport Beach, and the on-site manager did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Elected officials and PG&E customers have complained bitterly over the utility’s lack of communication and inability to provide real-time estimates of when power would be back on.

THE LATEST
Rescue workers look for survivors following a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, ...
At least 71 perish in fire on moving train in central Pakistan
By Asim Tanveer The Associated Press

Flames roared through the train cars as the train approached the town of Liaquatpur in Punjab, survivors said. A cooking stove explosion is believed to be the cause.

This is a photo of the military working dog that was injured tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ...
Trump to welcome military working dog Conan to White House
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted that the military working dog injured in the raid last weekend that killed the Islamic State leader will leave the Middle East for the White House sometime next week.

From the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, astronaut Andrew Morgan was a ...
Astronauts have front row seat to California wildfires
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles on Wednesday threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats.

Passersby stop to pay respect outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. ...
Pittsburgh gun laws passed after massacre struck down
By Michael Rubinkam The Associated Press

Pittsburgh “will continue to fight for the right to take commonsense steps to prevent future gun violence,” a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto said.

Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right, is surrounded by ...
Boeing CEO faces second Capitol Hill grilling over 787 Max
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Lawmakers blasted Boeing and peppered its CEO on Wednesday with questions about the design and marketing of the 737 Max, the plane involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan speaks during a press conference ...
Immigration officials warn border troubles far from over
By Colleen Long and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

Even though crossings have been down over the past few months, officials say the number of migrants coming over border is still high. And resources are still stretched.

Strong winds send embers flying across Ida Clayton Rd. as the Kincade Fire burns in Calistoga, ...
California wildfire encircles Reagan library
By Marcio Sanchez and Gregory Bull The Associated Press

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.

In this aerial image made from video shows the scene where emergency workers have cordoned off ...
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting at California home
The Associated Press

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured Tuesday night at a home where a Halloween party was going on in Long Beach, California.

Kincade Fire evacuee Larisa Figueroa gets a gift trailer from Gilbert Lemus while camped in a R ...
Frustration, anger increases over PG&E-imposed blackouts
By Janie Har and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews race to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes.