Wildfire erupts in San Bernardino, torching homes

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze was reported early Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon.

A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A charred tree stands above a smoky valley in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charred remains of the Soda Rock Winery are framed by the building's stone facade in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A lone deer grazes on a charred ridge in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A new wildfire has broken out in California, this one in San Bernardino, torching at least four homes and forcing evacuations.

Aerial video from Sky7 showed at least four homes on fire, and more than 200 acres have reportedly burned.

Authorities ordered evacuations for the Northpark neighborhood and all areas in north San Bernardino west of Highway 18, according to media reports.

No other information was immediately available.

12 fires send thousands fleeing

Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.

But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.

Fire crews worked through the night to make sure a fire that burned dangerously near the Reagan library Wednesday and prompted thousands to flee doesn’t re-erupt.

Seniors left in dark

One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident who had fallen on the landing in a steep stairwell. Others got turned around, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help.

At least 20 seniors with wheelchairs and walkers were essentially trapped, in the dark, in a low-income apartment complex in Northern California during a two-day power shut-off aimed at warding off wildfires.

Residents of the Villas at Hamilton in Novato, north of San Francisco, say they were without guidance from their property management company or the utility behind the blackout as they faced pitch-black stairwells and hallways and elevators that shut down.

“We were surprised by how dark it was,” said Pamela Zuzak, 70, who uses a walker to get around. “There was nothing, nothing lit. It was like going into a darkroom closet, pitch black, you couldn’t see in front of you.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. shut off power to more than 2 million people over the weekend to prevent its equipment from sparking fires amid hot, dry gusts. It was just one of four preemptive rounds of shut-offs initiated by the utility this month.

By PG&E’s estimate, more than 900,000 people were without power Wednesday, some of them since Saturday, while crews battled fires in Northern and Southern California.

The outages turned urban highways dark and blackened shopping malls once glittering with light. People stocked up on batteries, water and gas and lamented the spoiled food in refrigerators.

Blackout tougher for seniors, disabled

But the backouts are more challenging for older and disabled residents who lack the transportation and money to rush out for ice and groceries, said John Geoghegan, head of the Hamilton Tenant Association.

He said about a third of the Villas’ 140 residents are too old, sick or cognitively impaired to care for themselves during an extended outage. He alleges the property management company VPM “abandoned” its tenants.

Geoghegan came home Saturday night to find residents milling in the parking lots, some near panic. “Some expected they would be communicated with, but they weren’t hearing from anybody,” he said.

VPM Management of Irvine, landlord Affordable Housing Access of Newport Beach, and the on-site manager did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Elected officials and PG&E customers have complained bitterly over the utility’s lack of communication and inability to provide real-time estimates of when power would be back on.