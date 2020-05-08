94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle, hundreds flee

By Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press
May 7, 2020 - 5:20 pm
 

MILTON, Fla. — Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle continued battling an erratic fire Thursday that had scorched thousands of acres of woods, razed dozens of homes and forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their neighborhoods.

A stretch of Interstate 10, northern Florida’s main transportation artery, remained closed in both directions near Pensacola because of smoke.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with emergency officials at a church parking lot in Milton, which was turned into staging area, in Santa Rosa County for an hour Thursday before returning to the state capital of Tallahassee, located about 180 miles east.

The fire was feeding on stands of pines in forests strewn with dry needles.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that fire officials are working around the clock to contain the wildfires.

“The threat is far from over and there is no rain forecasted,” Fried said. She asked residents to stay alert and “be ready for a wildfire impacting their neighborhood.”

In Santa Rosa County, which is just east of Pensacola, a 2,000-acre fire resulted in 1,100 homes being evacuated Wednesday. Officials said a few of those residents, in areas south of Interstate 10 have been allowed to return to their homes. The others were not yet being allowed to return.

That fire began Monday when a prescribed burn by a private contractor got out of control, Fried said. The conditions created a perfect storm for fire – low humidity and high winds.

“The weather is really what will make the difference,” said Ludie Bond, a spokeswoman for the Florida Forest Service. “In Florida, when we’re seeing the gusty winds, it’s hurricane season, not necessarily fire season. So the recipe was just right for this fire to make a huge run.”

On four different occasions, she said, the fire made a run for busy Interstate 10, the main traffic artery in northern Florida. Each time, it jumped the freeway and fanned westward by gusts reaching 40 mph (about 64 kph).

Firefighters were expecting winds to shift and pick up on Friday, adding to the fire’s erratic behavior.

Officials have confirmed 13 homes were destroyed so far in the fire dubbed the Five Mile Swamp Fire.

In a place accustomed to hurricanes, officials said many residents were ready to flee when given the word — although scores of people stayed behind, water hoses in hand, to stand against the fire.

Crews from other areas of Florida, including Jacksonville, are assisting firefighters who’ve been working long hours since Monday.

In neighboring Walton County, a 575-acre fire in Walton County prompted about 500 people to evacuate. Authorities there said multiple structures were lost in the fire, which was 65% contained Thursday morning. Fried said about 33 structures have been damaged so far.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said during a Wednesday night news conference that those who were asked to leave their home but had no place to go were sent to South Walton High School.

Almost all of Florida has had less-than-usual rainfall this year. National Weather Service meteorologist Jack Cullen told the Tampa Bay Times the dryness helped fuel the fires Wednesday. Cullen, who is based in Mobile, Alabama, said the wind is the real culprit.

“What made this (fire) today was the wind, to go along with the dry conditions and low humidity,” Cullen said of the fire near Pensacola.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says businesses will enter phase 1 on Saturday; gaming will not
Sisolak says businesses will enter phase 1 on Saturday; gaming will not
2
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
3
Raiders release 2020 schedule
Raiders release 2020 schedule
4
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
5
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery st ...
Arrests made in February shooting death of Georgia black man
By Russ Bynum and Ben Nadler The Associated Press

A swelling outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery intensified after a cellphone video that lawyers for his family say shows the killing surfaced online Tuesday.

A construction worker passes a sign thanking the NHS in London, as the country in is lockdown t ...
Divisions widen in many nations, states as virus lockdowns ease
By Jill Lawless, Angela Charlton and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

French mayors are resisting the government’s call to reopen schools, while Italian governors want Rome to ease lockdown measures faster.

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with report ...
Former NFL star Brett Favre to repay $1.1 M for no-show speeches
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.

People in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, a neighborhood with one of the city's largest Mexican and His ...
Virus, financial impact especially tough on people of color, say Americans
By Kat Stafford and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

The financial picture is especially grim for Hispanic Americans, while some African Americans face the dual burden of being disproportionately affected by the the virus while also struggling to pay bills.

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactu ...
Second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
By Nicole Winfield, Angela Charlton and Chris Blake The Associated Press

As more countries and U.S. states reopen for business — including some where infection rates are still rising — managing future cases is as important as preventing them.

 
Obama to deliver televised commencement address to Class of 2020
The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the high school Class of 2020 during an hour-long event that will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others.

Dario Goga, left, and Neri Goga, owners of Goga Cafè restaurant in Milan, sit at a table w ...
US virus infection rate rising outside NY as states open up
By Karla K. Johnson and Mark Stobbe The Associated Press

In the U.S., some states took continued steps to lift the lockdown restrictions that have thrown millions out of work, even as the country recorded thousands of new infections and deaths every day.