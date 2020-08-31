95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Wildlife deaths drop in California as traffic dips amid pandemic

The Associated Press
August 30, 2020 - 7:01 pm
 

VENTURA, Calif. — A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer and other large animals.

A study by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency health regulation went into effect in March, The Ventura County Star reports.

The number of animals struck and killed by vehicles also fell, including a 58% decrease in fatal crashes involving mountain lions between the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after the order was in place.

The report was one of four released by the center concerning traffic-related impacts of the state’s stay-at-home order, including two studies of vehicle accidents and another of fuel use and climate change.

Using carcass and crash reports, researchers found California’s count of 8.4 large wild animals per day killed by vehicles decreased 21% to 6.6 animals.

Researchers studied data from the past five years and did not find a similar decline in wildlife and vehicle collisions. Wildlife fatality figures normally increase in the spring, Shilling said.

MOST READ
1
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
2
Big traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Big traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
4
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
5
Bingo player wins $135K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Bingo player wins $135K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A plume rises over a vineyard in unincorporated Napa County as the Hennessey Fire burns on Tues ...
California wildfires threaten business in wine country
By Brian Melley and Aron Ranen The Associated Press

With an early harvest already underway, a wildfire a few miles west of John Bucher’s ranch added new urgency to getting his pinot noir grapes off the vine. If flames didn’t do any damage to the delicate fruit, ash and smoke certainly could.

Rebecca Layton and her daughter Delaney Layton, both of Vancouver, Washington, wear face masks ...
Utah State to test 300 students during pandemic
The Associated Press

Utah State University plans to test nearly 300 students for COVID-19 after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus, school officials said Sunday.

A caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drive in downtown Portland, Ore., Saturday, A ...
Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland, 1 killed
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii visitor arrivals plummet in July amid pandemic
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitor arrivals to the islands in July fell by almost 98% when compared to the same month last year.

Arizona State University (courtesy)
452 Arizona State students test positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

According to Arizona State University President Michael Crow, there are 452 confirmed positive cases and more than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix.

This 2018 photo shows fossil footprints on the face of a rock that fell near a popular hiking t ...
Grand Canyon rock fall unveils ancient animal footprints
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

UNLV geology professor Steve Rowland estimates the footprints are 313 million years old, among the earliest found at the Grand Canyon.

Artist Marcia Ritz, 77, leaves after looking through the rubble of her manufactured home at the ...
Thousands allowed home after wildfires tear through California
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

 
Nevada man’s COVID-19 reinfection said to be first confirmed case in US
By Michael Scott Davidson and Katelyn Newberg / RJ

A 25-year-old Washoe County man is the nation’s first COVID-19 patient proven to have been reinfected by the new coronavirus, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno.

 
Thousands expected at March on Washington commemoration of ‘63 speech
By Aaron Morrison and Kat Stafford The Associated Press

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Read More