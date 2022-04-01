81°F
Will Smith resigns from film academy over slap of Chris Rock at Oscars

By Lynn Elber The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 - 4:24 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2022 - 4:26 pm
Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on ...
Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement from the actor Friday afternoon.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said in the statement.

Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

THE LATEST
 
Russians leave Chernobyl; Zelemskyy doubts Russian ‘pull back’
By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and center of the country were just a military tactic to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the southeast.

 
Russia bombs areas where it pledged to scale back
By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.

A rainbow appears at sunset as storm clouds approach in Martinez, Calif., on Monday, March 28, ...
Late March storm brings rain, snow to California
The Associated Press

Rainfall totals varied widely but some areas were drenched by the storm, which followed a winter of historically dry weather.

Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N. ...
US opens second COVID booster shot for 50 and up
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

There’s evidence protection can wane particularly in higher-risk groups, and for them another booster “will help save lives,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said.

A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson ...
Truck convoy protesting COVID mandates heading to California
The Associated Press

A group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates on roads and highways around the Washington, D.C., area in recent weeks will head to California next, an organizer announced Sunday night.