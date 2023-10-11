Will somebody win second-largest Powerball jackpot tonight?

No tickets matched the winning numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, raising the Wednesday drawing to $1.725 billion or $756.6 million for all cash.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, will be worth $1.725 billion for the 29-year annuity. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

Will a three-month “losing” streak continue?

The last Powerball winner was in mid-July.

If won, it will be the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history behind $2.04 billion won on a Powerball ticket purchased by Edwin Castro of California on Nov. 7, 2022. He took the cash payout of $997.6 million, according to California Lottery officials.

The numbers drawn Monday were: 16-34-46-55-67 and Powerball 14.

A ticket sold in Florida matched the five regular numbers and the Power Play of 3 for a prize of $2 million. Four other tickets matched all five numbers and won $12 million each.

The odds of winning are 1 on 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Tickets cost $2 before any add-ons and are sold in 45 states and several U.S. territories, but not in Nevada.

