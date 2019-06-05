Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bullhead City

Just over the Nevada state border, one lottery ticket buyer is $1 million richer.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on a shop counter. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Circle K store in Bullhead City, Arizona, sold a Mega Millions ticket that matched all five numbers — but not the Mega Ball — for the $1 million jackpot, according to Arizona Lottery public information officer John Gilliland.

The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing, which would have been worth $475 million to a single winner, were 25, 37, 46, 48, 68, Mega Ball 25.

Tickets sold in Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota also hit for $1 million.

Friday’s jackpot is at $530 million.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas is usually where locals run to get their tickets. Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

