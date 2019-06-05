102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bullhead City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2019 - 2:59 pm
 

Just over the Nevada state border, one lottery ticket buyer is $1 million richer.

A Circle K store in Bullhead City, Arizona, sold a Mega Millions ticket that matched all five numbers — but not the Mega Ball — for the $1 million jackpot, according to Arizona Lottery public information officer John Gilliland.

The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing, which would have been worth $475 million to a single winner, were 25, 37, 46, 48, 68, Mega Ball 25.

Tickets sold in Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota also hit for $1 million.

Friday’s jackpot is at $530 million.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas is usually where locals run to get their tickets. Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. World War II D-Day veteran Tom Rice, from Coronado, CA, parachutes in a tandem jump into a ...
At 97, D-Day veteran parachutes into Normandy
By John Leicester The Associated Press

Tom Rice jumped with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division on that momentous day 75 years ago.

In this Friday, May 24, 2019 photo a vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace ...
Oakland becomes 2nd US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
By Samantha Maldonado The Associated Press

Oakland on Tuesday became the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms after a string of people shared how psychedelics helped them overcome depression, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

 
3rd American tourist dies at Dominican Republic resort
The Associated Press

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say a vacationing Pennsylvania psychotherapist died at the same hotel where a pair of U.S. tourists were found dead five days later.