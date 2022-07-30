92°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Winning numbers selected for $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 - 7:44 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2022 - 8:19 pm
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2022. (A ...
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2 ...
Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The winning numbers in tonight’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

Earlier story

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday.

The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The jackpot is the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

MOST READ
1
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
2
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
3
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
4
Storm from north fizzles, another to east of Las Vegas prompts warning
Storm from north fizzles, another to east of Las Vegas prompts warning
5
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
One of seven cats that keep the company of the visitors at a new "Miau Cafe" finishes a cake in ...
Cats classified as alien invasive species by Polish institute
By Vanessa Gera The Associated Press

A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species.” Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July ...
Gallup: Biden approval hits all-time low
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s flagging poll numbers — an average of just 38.1 percent approve of his job performance — may drag Democrats down in November.

A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve on W ...
US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

Rescuers move a covered body of a woman killed by Russian missile attack on Monday in Chuhuiv, ...
Ukraine uses new artillery to hit key bridge for Russians
By Susie Blann The Associated Press

Ukrainian artillery hit a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying Ukraine’s southern region, using a U.S.-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting punch.

 
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot tops $1B
The Associated Press

A massive Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

A view of apartment buildings destroyed by Russian shelling on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, ...
Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
By Susie Blann The Associated Press

Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said.