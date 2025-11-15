66°F
Winning ticket for $980M Mega Millions jackpot sold in Georgia

Mega Millions Lottery play slips are displayed for customers at a convenience store in Chicago, ...
Mega Millions Lottery play slips are displayed for customers at a convenience store in Chicago, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., on Thursda ...
College football coach from ‘Last Chance U’ dies after being shot, police say
Rescuers work on the scene of a building damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Fr ...
Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv kills 6, injures at least 35
This image provided by PepsiCo shows from left, shows original Doritos Nacho cheese chips next ...
Doritos and Cheetos dialing back the bright orange
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks alongside Vice President JD Vance about the impact o ...
California revokes 17K commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants
Associated Press
November 15, 2025 - 8:33 am
 
Updated November 15, 2025 - 9:29 am

A Mega Millions player in Georgia won the $980 million jackpot on Friday, overcoming abysmal odds to win the huge prize.

The numbers selected were 1, 8, 11, 12 and 57 with the gold Mega Ball 7.

The winner overcame Mega Millions’ astronomical odds of 1 in 290.5 million by matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be on Tuesday.

A winner can choose an annuity or the cash option — a one-time, lump-sum payment of $452.2 million before taxes. If there are multiple jackpot winners, the prize is shared.

There were four Mega Millions jackpot wins earlier this year, but Friday’s drawing was the 40th since the last win on June 27, a game record, officials said.

In September, two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won a nearly $1.8 billion jackpot, one of the largest in the U.S. The current Mega Millions jackpot isn’t among the top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots but would be the eighth-largest for Mega Millions since the game began in 2002.

Other prizes

Mega Millions offers lesser prizes in addition to the jackpot. The odds of winning any of these is 1 in 23.

There were more than 800,000 winners of non-jackpot prizes from the Nov. 11 drawing.

Tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Half the proceeds from each Mega Millions ticket remains in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Local lottery agencies run the game in each jurisdiction and how profits are spent is dictated by law.

Gambling addictions

Sometimes gambling can become addictive.

The National Council on Problem Gambling defines problem gambling as “gambling behavior that is damaging to a person or their family, often disrupting their daily life and career.”

It is sometimes called gambling addiction or gambling disorder, a recognized mental health diagnosis. The group says anyone who gambles can be at risk.

Its National Problem Gambling Helpline, 1-800-522-4700, connects anyone seeking assistance with a gambling problem to local resources.

