Nation and World

Winter storm briefly closes I-15 at Cajon Pass in California

By Mark Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2019 - 4:46 pm
 

A second round of rain and snow from a Thanksgiving winter storm is causing more problems for drivers on Interstate 15 in Southern California.

Earlier this afternoon, the northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at Cajon Pass for about 30 minutes due to slick conditions, the California Department of Transportation reported on Twitter.

The agency said traffic is “moving slow but open in both directions. … Avoid driving if possible.”

On Friday, treacherous conditions slowed travelers on the pass, which is at an elevation of 3,776 feet in San Bernardino County.

The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

In other California traffic news:

— All roads to the Big Bear Lake area in San Bernardino County are closed, Caltrans District 8 reported late Thursday afternoon. “Routes 18 from Snow Valley to Big Bear closed. 18 from Lucerne closed. 330 now closed. Avoid travel,” the agency tweeted.

— U.S. 95 in Needles is closed in both directions due to flooding, the agency tweeted for an “unknown duration.”

— Caltrans District 8 says two of four eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Redlands are closed after a collapsed drain created a massive hole on the highway. Caltrans says all lanes could be closed if it continues eroding.

