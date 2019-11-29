44°F
Winter storm creates chaos on I-15 at Cajon Pass in California

By Mark Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2019 - 4:46 pm
 

Another round of rain and snow from a Thanksgiving winter storm caused more problems for drivers on Interstate 15 in Southern California on Thursday.

Late Thursday, a crash during snowy conditions blocked the southbound lanes of I-15 near Oak Hill Road in Hesperia, just north of Cajon Pass, the California Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

“Expect lengthy delays for unknown duration. Avoid travel in Cajon Pass,” the tweet said.

Earlier in the afternoon, the northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at Cajon Pass for about 30 minutes due to slick conditions, Caltrans District 8 said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, treacherous conditions slowed travelers on the pass, which is at an elevation of 3,776 feet in San Bernardino County.

The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

In other California traffic news:

— For awhile Thursday, all roads to the Big Bear Lake area in San Bernardino County were closed, Caltrans District 8 reported. But by 9 p.m., the agency said in a tweet, “SR 18 from Big Bear is now open. SR 330 is only open downhill. SR 330 remains closed uphill.”

— U.S. 95 in Needles was closed in both directions due to flooding, the agency tweeted for an “unknown duration.” The area was hit by strong thunderstorms, igniting a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service.

— Caltrans District 8 says two of four eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Redlands are closed after a collapsed drain created a massive hole on the highway. Caltrans says all lanes could be closed if it continues eroding.

