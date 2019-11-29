Winter storm creates chaos on I-15 at Cajon Pass in California

Another round of rain and snow from a Thanksgiving winter storm caused more problems for drivers on Interstate 15 in Southern California on Thursday.

Snow falls on Interstate 15 in Hesperia, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Caltrans District 8 on Twitter)

Late Thursday, a crash during snowy conditions blocked the southbound lanes of I-15 near Oak Hill Road in Hesperia, just north of Cajon Pass, the California Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

“Expect lengthy delays for unknown duration. Avoid travel in Cajon Pass,” the tweet said.

I-15 SB @ Oak Hill blocked due to accident. Expect lengthy delays for unknown duration. Avoid travel in Cajon Pass. #caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/Fr22JH0Zif — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019

Earlier in the afternoon, the northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at Cajon Pass for about 30 minutes due to slick conditions, Caltrans District 8 said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, treacherous conditions slowed travelers on the pass, which is at an elevation of 3,776 feet in San Bernardino County.

The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

In other California traffic news:

— For awhile Thursday, all roads to the Big Bear Lake area in San Bernardino County were closed, Caltrans District 8 reported. But by 9 p.m., the agency said in a tweet, “SR 18 from Big Bear is now open. SR 330 is only open downhill. SR 330 remains closed uphill.”

SR 18 from Big Bear is now open. SR 330 is only open downhill. SR 330 remains closed uphill. Avoid travel on mountain roads and let tourism traffic clear out #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/kh4KwelpO5 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019

— U.S. 95 in Needles was closed in both directions due to flooding, the agency tweeted for an “unknown duration.” The area was hit by strong thunderstorms, igniting a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service.

SBCO: US 95 in Needles, closed in both directions due to flooding. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019

— Caltrans District 8 says two of four eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Redlands are closed after a collapsed drain created a massive hole on the highway. Caltrans says all lanes could be closed if it continues eroding.