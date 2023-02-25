55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Winter storm slams Southern California

Flash floods tear through Southern California as blizzards continue in the mountains
The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2023 - 9:45 am
Snowy vineyards are viewed at Heiser Vineyard in Angwin, Calif., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Gabrie ...
Snowy vineyards are viewed at Heiser Vineyard in Angwin, Calif., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. Calif ...
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The rain-swollen Los Angeles River flows near downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, ...
The rain-swollen Los Angeles River flows near downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, as a powerful storm pounds Southern California. The National Weather Service said periods of heavy rain and mountain snow would continue before winding down by evening. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
A motorist drives on a wet road under a snow-covered hillside Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Agua Du ...
A motorist drives on a wet road under a snow-covered hillside Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Agua Dulce, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Traffic makes its way along interstate 5 during a rainstorm Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Santa Cla ...
Traffic makes its way along interstate 5 during a rainstorm Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A person walks up a trail at snow-covered Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., Fr ...
A person walks up a trail at snow-covered Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

LOS ANGELES — A powerful winter storm that lashed California with heavy rain and frigid temperatures shifted its focus Saturday to wind and heavy snow, although forecasters said the risk of life-threatening flash floods in the Los Angeles area has passed.

The National Weather Service said blizzard conditions were expected at higher elevations, with wind gusts of up to 100 mph (160 kph) and several feet of snow in isolated areas.

“There’s already been reports of 2 to 3 feet (60 to 90 centimeters) across some of the higher peaks, and we’re looking at an additional foot, maybe two, of additional snowfall through the rest of the day,” said meteorologist Zach Taylor.

Overnight lows fell below freezing in some areas while downtown San Francisco approached record cold temperatures. A drop to 38 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) would have been the coldest since 2009, but it didn’t get colder than 41 Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius), according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service had warned Friday of possible overnight flash floods, landslides and mudslides in Los Angeles County near creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and areas that were burned by wildfires. The threat zone included downtown L.A., Hollywood, Beverly Hills and many suburbs.

Flash flooding did hit nearby Ventura County early Saturday, where up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell, but by 6 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said the heavy rain in both counties had ended and that flooding was no longer expected to pose a threat.

Meanwhile, people farther east were struggling to deal with the fallout from storms earlier this week.

More than 418,000 homes and businesses in Michigan were still without power Saturday morning, two days after one of the worst ice storms in decades caused widespread power outages by knocking down some 3,000 ice-coated power lines.

Promises of power restoration by Sunday, when low temperatures were expected to climb back above zero (minus 18 Celsius), were little consolation.

“That’s four days without power in such weather,” said Apurva Gokhale, of Walled Lake, Michigan. “It’s unthinkable.”

Back in California, the Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service forecast heavy snow over the Cascade Mountains and the Sierra Nevada into the weekend.

California’s wine country wasn’t spared from the rare brew of wind and snow. Mark Neal told KPIX-TV that he woke up Friday morning to see a foot (30.4 centimeters) of snow — more than he had seen in more than 40 years — and dozens of his oak trees snapped in half.

“It’s pretty much a battleground if you look at it. Some of them are over 200 years old,” he said. Luckily, the vines were safely dormant.

The low-pressure system was expected to bring widespread rain and snow in southern Nevada by Saturday afternoon and across northwest Arizona Saturday night and Sunday morning, the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas said.

An avalanche warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada backcountry around Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California-Nevada border. Nearly 2 feet (61 cm) of new snow had fallen by Friday and up to another 5 feet (1.5 meters) was expected when another storm moves in with the potential for gale-force winds and high-intensity flurries Sunday, the weather service said.

In Arizona, the heaviest snow was expected late Saturday through midday Sunday, with up to a foot of new snow possible in Flagstaff, forecasters said.

Weekend snow also was forecast for parts of the upper Midwest to the Northeast, with pockets of freezing rain over some areas of the central Appalachians. The storm was expected to reach the central high Plains by Sunday evening.

Yet the cold weather blasting the North and West avoided the southern states, leading to wild temperatures differences. The high temperature for the U.S. on Friday was 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) at Falcon Lake, Texas, while the low was minus-35 degrees Fahrenheit (1.7 Celsius) near Huntley, Montana.

The wintry blasts led to hundreds of cancelled flights at airports around the country and temporarily shut down miles of major highways Friday in California, Oregon and Nevada.

Harsh weather prompted Los Angeles County to keep its emergency shelters open into March as wind chill was expected to drop weekend temperatures below freezing in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. The county’s large homeless population was at special risk.

At least three people have died in the coast-to-coast storms. A Michigan firefighter died Wednesday after coming in contact with a downed power line, while in Rochester, Minnesota, a pedestrian died after being hit by a city-operated snowplow. Authorities in Portland, Oregon, said a person died of hypothermia.

Much of Portland was shut down with icy roads not expected to thaw until Saturday after the city’s second-heaviest snowfall on record this week — nearly 11 inches.

Tim Varner sat huddled with blankets in a Portland storefront doorway that shielded him from some of the wind, ice and snow. Local officials opened six overnight shelters but the 57-year-old, who has been homeless for two decades, said it was too hard to push a shopping cart containing his belongings to get to one.

“It’s impossible,” he said. “The snow gets built up on the wheels of your cart, and then you find slippery spots and can’t get no traction. So you’re stuck.”

The storm has added to major precipitation from December and January “atmospheric rivers” that improved California’s drought outlook, but authorities who allocate water to farms, cities and industries remain cautious because of a recent history of abrupt changes in hydrologic conditions.

Stormy in Las Vegas

A weekend of rain and/or snow with strong winds is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. Saturday is most likely the best chance for precipitation, but rain or snow is not out of the question all weekend.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
2
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
3
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
4
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
5
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple sh ...
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida, authorities say
By David Fischer The Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for two shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

President Joe Biden, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hug as they say goodbye ...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
By Evan Vucci, John Leicester, Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity.

Taha Erdem, 17, center, his mother Zeliha Erdem, left, and father Ali Erdem pose for a photogra ...
Turkish teen films ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment, survives
By ROBERT BADENDIECK and MUCAHIT CEYLAN Associated Press

Showing remarkable resilience and bravery for a teenager believing he was speaking his last words, he speaks of regrets and the things he hopes to do if he emerges alive. During the video, the screams of other trapped people can be heard.

Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday ...
Winter storm slams Northern Arizona, shuts down I-40
The Associated Press

A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday.

HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Pales ...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
The Associated Press

The state’s Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the latest tests show water from five wells supplying the village’s drinking water are free from contaminants.

There are some interesting UFO facts that are good to know about: things like the sheer number ...
27 weird UFO facts that will leave you scratching your head
By Renee Hanlon Parade

You could say that anything flying in our air space that is unidentified is strange — to say the least. Whatever we don’t understand raises a lot of speculation.

More stories for you
Winter storm slams Northern Arizona, shuts down I-40
Winter storm slams Northern Arizona, shuts down I-40
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Best time to shelter from storm: Saturday afternoon, evening
Best time to shelter from storm: Saturday afternoon, evening
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm