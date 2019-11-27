Winter storm slows traffic at Cajon Pass in California

A winter storm is creating chaos for drivers in Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 in Southern California.

Traffic slows to a crawl on Interstate 15 at the top of Cajon Pass in Southern California on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Caltrans District 8 on Twitter)

The California Department of Transportation says “light hail” and “extreme wind” are slowing travelers on the pass, which is at an elevation of 3,776 feet. But as of 3 p.m., the agency said no snow had been reported in the area.

The pass is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

An early winter storm is hitting the West, affecting Thanksgiving travelers in California, Nevada and elsewhere.

Cajon Pass is a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas.