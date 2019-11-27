Winter storm slows traffic at Cajon Pass in California
A winter storm is creating chaos for drivers in Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 in Southern California.
A winter storm is creating chaos for drivers in Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 in Southern California.
The California Department of Transportation says “light hail” and “extreme wind” are slowing travelers on the pass, which is at an elevation of 3,776 feet. But as of 3 p.m., the agency said no snow had been reported in the area.
The pass is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.
An early winter storm is hitting the West, affecting Thanksgiving travelers in California, Nevada and elsewhere.
Cajon Pass is a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas.
Traffic conditions at the top of Cajon Pass on SB 15. Light hail. Extreme wind and rain 39 degrees. No snow yet. Drive safe. pic.twitter.com/sHrwJNyMOi
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 27, 2019
Related
Massive crash clogs I-15 between Las Vegas, Los Angeles
Major crash creates traffic nightmare at Cajon Pass in California
I-15 at Cajon Pass in California reopens after multivehicle crash
Truck drags car up Cajon Pass on I-15 in California — VIDEO